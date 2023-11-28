Surprise Squad
Nikki Glaser announces 2024 hometown date for comedy tour

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis native and comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the Fabulous Fox Theatre next year for a show on “The Good Girl Tour.”

Tickets for the April 27 show will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. You can find tickets here or by calling 314-534-1111.

First Alert 4 featured Glaser, a Kirkwood High School grad, on a “St. Louis Proud” segment in 2022. She has been featured on the “Comedy Central Roast” and was the host of the Comedy Central morning show “You Up With Nikki Glaser.”

She was also in the 2022 series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” where she goes through life back at home as a celebrity.

Glaser will also be stopping by Kansas City on her comedy tour on Saturday, January 27.

