New St. Louis facility will aim to boost manufacturing in the region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones were in attendance Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in north St. Louis.

Once built, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center will sit on Finney Avenue right next to Ranken Technical College. The $60 million, 140,000-square-foot facility is being built in hopes of advancing manufacturing in the region.

Officials said the facility will help supply talent that will fill tens of thousands of jobs in the region. It’s expected to be fully operational by 2025.

