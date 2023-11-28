Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

New St. Louis facility will aim to boost manufacturing in the region

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones were in attendance Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in north St. Louis.

Once built, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center will sit on Finney Avenue right next to Ranken Technical College. The $60 million, 140,000-square-foot facility is being built in hopes of advancing manufacturing in the region.

Officials said the facility will help supply talent that will fill tens of thousands of jobs in the region. It’s expected to be fully operational by 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Harry T Hogue was last seen on Nov. 12.
Metro East police ask for help finding 72-year-old man last seen Nov. 12
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
Graphic
2 people shot in North City Tuesday afternoon