Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Metro East police ask for help finding 72-year-old man last seen Nov. 12

Harry T Hogue was last seen on Nov. 12.
Harry T Hogue was last seen on Nov. 12.(Fairview Heights Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A Metro East police department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Harry (Tom) Hogue, 72, was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Belleville area. He is known to frequent the Tow Bar in St. Jacob, Olde Bridge Inn in Caseyville and convenience stores in St. Louis, according to police.

Hogue drives at silver 2006 Mazda MPV Minivan with the Illinois license plate EH31680.

The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Hogue’s whereabouts to call 618-489-2134.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
groundbreaking
New St. Louis facility will aim to boost manufacturing in the region
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
Graphic
2 people shot in North City Tuesday afternoon