Metro East police ask for help finding 72-year-old man last seen Nov. 12

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A Metro East police department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Harry (Tom) Hogue, 72, was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Belleville area. He is known to frequent the Tow Bar in St. Jacob, Olde Bridge Inn in Caseyville and convenience stores in St. Louis, according to police.

Hogue drives at silver 2006 Mazda MPV Minivan with the Illinois license plate EH31680.

The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Hogue’s whereabouts to call 618-489-2134.

