Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
LIVE: Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser announces 2024 hometown date for comedy tour