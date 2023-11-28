Man sentenced to 24 years for killing teen in 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for shooting and killing a teenager in 2018.

Korrie Black, 23, was sentenced to 24 years on Monday for second-degree murder and three years in prison for armed criminal action, with the two sentences to be served concurrently.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Black shot and killed Gerrian Green, 16, in the 5800 block of Bermuda Drive in Normandy on November 24, 2018. Authorities say the shooting was caused by a dispute over Black returning a gun that he had borrowed from Green, his best friend.

Green’s sister, a witness to the shooting, testified that Green had done nothing physical to provoke the shooting and was not close enough to Black to pose a threat at the time of the shooting. Police say she re-enacted the distance between killer and victim during cross-examination.

The state also called a police officer and a detective from the Normandy Police Department, a forensic firearms examiner from the St. Louis County Police Crime Laboratory, the St. Louis County medical examiner, and Green’s mother.

Black testified in his defense, attempting to rebut the witness’ testimony with his reenactment that put the victim within reach of grasping the firearm from him. The jury rejected his argument that he fired in self-defense.

”I hope this sentence brings some closure to the victim’s family,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “And I pray that our community - especially our young people - stop escalating arguments into violence. We have had enough senseless murders.”

Black was convicted on September 27.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.