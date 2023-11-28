A look at the past and future of Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Forest Park has seen some major upgrades, but there is still more to come.

“Parks around the country really saw their heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and then as cities grew up, they didn’t have the resources to take care of them,” said Lesley Hoffarth, President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever.

St. Louis’ Forest Park was no exception, with the World’s Fair Pavilion and the Lindell Pavilion crumbling. It wasn’t just cosmetic items, structures and bridges started falling in the park, and the Grand Basin was in rough shape.

“People are having their prom pictures taken there and the concrete is crumbling,” Hoffarth said.

At the time, People would come to the park, but they wouldn’t stick around for very long.

“We often hear that it was a place people didn’t feel comfortable coming to because it just looked like it wasn’t being taken care of and people didn’t have that feeling of safety.”

In 1986 that started to change. Forest Park Forever was founded and a masterplan was put together that would guide the restoration of the park.

The initial restoration cost $10 million and focused on iconic spots in the park such as the Lindell Pavilion, Worlds Fair Pavilion, Emerson Grand Basin, The Jewel Box and the Boat House.

“It’s not just about the infrastructure, it’s about the landscapes as well, we have 190 acres of nature reserves in the park,” said Hoffarth.

After the initial restoration, Forest Park Forever pledged to help the city take care of the park forever.

Some exciting new developments are coming to the park, which includes basketball courts and turning Steinberg into a year-round venue.

