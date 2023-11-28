Local sushi restaurant named one of the best new restaurants in the country

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sado on The Hill has been named one of the 50 best new restaurants in the country by Esquire Magazine.

The restaurant on Shaw and Marconi Avenue is one of only a few Midwest restaurants on the list. Sado is a relocation and reinvention of Nippon Tei, which was opened by Head Chef Nick Bognar’s mother Ann in 2001 in West County.

This is Bognar’s second honor. His first restaurant Indo was named one of the best new restaurants nationwide in 2020.

The Meet St. Louis Podcast spoke with the mother-son duo in 2022. Click here to listen to the episode.

