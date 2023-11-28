Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Local sushi restaurant named one of the best new restaurants in the country

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sado on The Hill has been named one of the 50 best new restaurants in the country by Esquire Magazine.

The restaurant on Shaw and Marconi Avenue is one of only a few Midwest restaurants on the list. Sado is a relocation and reinvention of Nippon Tei, which was opened by Head Chef Nick Bognar’s mother Ann in 2001 in West County.

This is Bognar’s second honor. His first restaurant Indo was named one of the best new restaurants nationwide in 2020.

The Meet St. Louis Podcast spoke with the mother-son duo in 2022. Click here to listen to the episode.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search
Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search
Local advocate displays child gun violence victims’ stories in Washington, D.C.
Local advocate displays faces of child victims of gun violence in Washington, D.C.
Flood insurance costs rising
Flood insurance costs rising
Police and BBB warn consumers of potential dangers with online marketplaces this holiday season
Police and BBB warn consumers of potential dangers with online marketplaces this holiday season
YouTube TV Logo
YouTube TV working to repair KMOV feed