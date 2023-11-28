LIVE UPDATES: Tribute service to be held in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today marks the second day of a three-day span of tributes and memorial events before former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Carter’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center for a tribute service at 1 p.m. at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, which is invitation only.

Route for the motorcade:

The motorcade will begin at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. It will depart at noon from the John Lewis Freedom Parkway toward Ponce de Leon Avenue and will turn right. Going east, the motorcade will turn left on Clifton Road Northeast and then left onto North Decatur Road. It will then arrive at the Glenn Memorial Church.

“The public is welcome to greet the motorcade as it passes by,” the Carter Center said in a statement. “Please be aware that there may be temporary road closures. Be mindful of traffic safety and respect private property.”

Transportation delays are expected for several DeKalb County schools because of the tribute service.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:43 a.m.: The Bidens, Clintons and Michelle Obama leave Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Lynda Johnson, former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter, was also there when Air Force One landed.

11:36 a.m.: The Bidens, Clintons and Michelle Obama get off Air Force One.

11:33 a.m.: Motorcade prepares to depart the Carter Center for tribute service. Mourners and staff gathered outside.

11:22 a.m.: Air Force One lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. Bill and Hillary Clinton and Michell Obama flew with the Bidens.

10 a.m.: Family members seen arriving at the Carter Center ahead of the motorcade to the tribute service.

Several guests are expected to attend the tribute service.

Among those include former President and husband Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Dog Emhoff, Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Emory President Gregory Fenves.

Members of Congress and Georgia elected officials are also expected to attend.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, pianist David Osborne, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will provide music for the service. Tributes will be delivered by Kathryn Cade, longtime aide and friend, journalist Judy Woodruff and grandson Jason Carter.

Following the service, the motorcade will leave Emory University for Wednesday’s funeral service in Plains. It will pass the Carter Center one final time.

Funeral services will be at Maranatha Baptist Church.

