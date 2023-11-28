Surprise Squad
Former North County cop facing more accusations

Blackwell is facing accusations of taking photos of people in public bathrooms and keeping photos of driver’s licenses and high school IDs on his cell.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marcellis Blackwell, a former North County Police Cooperative Officer, is already facing 16 counts of the civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under the color of law and five counts of altering records in a federal investigation.

Now, he’s facing accusations of taking photos of people in public bathrooms and keeping dozens of photos of driver’s licenses and high school IDs on his cellphone.

First Alert 4 spoke with Blackwell back when he was in the academy about what made him enter the force in the first place.

“I think 90.95% of our police department was white, never saw a Black officer,” he said.

Just last month, a federal judge decided Blackwell must stay in jail until his trial -

Which is scheduled for Dec. 11.

