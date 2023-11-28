Former North County cop facing more accusations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marcellis Blackwell, a former North County Police Cooperative Officer, is already facing 16 counts of the civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under the color of law and five counts of altering records in a federal investigation.

Now, he’s facing accusations of taking photos of people in public bathrooms and keeping dozens of photos of driver’s licenses and high school IDs on his cellphone.

First Alert 4 spoke with Blackwell back when he was in the academy about what made him enter the force in the first place.

“I think 90.95% of our police department was white, never saw a Black officer,” he said.

Just last month, a federal judge decided Blackwell must stay in jail until his trial -

Which is scheduled for Dec. 11.

