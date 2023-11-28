Cleanup begins after First Alert 4 shed light on mess seen along popular Polar Express route

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A week after First Alert 4 first reported a mess outside the window of the Polar Express attraction, the city has begun to clean up.

Former KMOV journalist Chris Nagus saw a mess outside his window while aboard the train with his family. Just north of one light display near 1st and O’Fallon, he saw a mess of trash, construction debris, and vacant buildings on either side of the railroad tracks.

He posted the clip on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, calling the mess a bad look for the city. He also tagged Aldermanic President Megan Green and Mayor Tishaura Jones in the post, starting a heated discussion about problems with vacant buildings, illegal dumping and other issues that contribute to blight.

First Alert 4 looked into the owner of the property in Nagus’ video, reporting on Tuesday that it belonged to Eubanks Storage, an LLC registered to Seamus McGowan and Travis Brown. Eubanks also owned a property across the tracks that had burned in October 2022, leaving behind piles of bricks and charred wood. Neither party responded to calls and messages requesting comment.

A city spokesperson said other entities were responsible for maintaining the area, too, including the Terminal Railroad and the city’s Land Reutilization Authority. Though most of the trash appeared to be construction debris from work to secure the Eubanks Storage building, the spokesperson said the city planned to clean up the mess.

Monday, First Alert 4 was at the site as clean up began. The city said it will clean up the trash, even though most of it is on private property.

