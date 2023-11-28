Surprise Squad
CITY SC: Bürki, Parker named to 2023 MLS Best XI

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki and vice-captain and defender Tim Parker were voted into the 2023 MLS Best XI, presented by Continental Tire.

CITY SC is one of four teams in 2023 that recorded the most selections for one team with two players.

St. Louis became the fourth expansion club to have multiple selections in the Best XI and the first to have two selections as an expansion team since Atlanta in 2017.

Bürki led the league in goals prevented at 11.9 per OPTA, a stat that subtracts the number of goals a GK has conceded from the number of goals a GK would be expected to concede based on the quality of the shots they faced. The Swiss keeper’s 17 wins marks the most of any goalkeeper in their first MLS season during the post-shootout era.

In his ninth MLS season, Parker saw his best offensive statistical year with four goals in 29 regular-season matches. Prior to 2023, the New York native tallied just two goals in 217 regular-season matches. He anchored a CITY SC backline to seven clean sheets.

Bürki was also recently named Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Parker was named an MLS All-Star for the first time in his career back in August.

