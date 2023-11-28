Child, 11, hit while riding bike in Godfrey

GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while he was riding his bike in Godfrey, Illinois Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street. The child was riding his bike across Godfrey Road when a car going north on Godfrey Road hit the boy. The light was green at the time. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

