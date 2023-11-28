Child, 11, hit and killed while riding bike in Godrey, Illinois
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed while he was riding his bike in Godgrey, Illinois Monday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street. The child was riding his bike across Godfrey Road when a car going north on Godfrey Road hit the boy. The light was green at the time. The victim was take n to a hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the car remained on the scene.
