Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview

It appears the chase ended near Riverview Drive and Scranton in north St. Louis.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and County Police were on an overnight pursuit in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The vehicle they were chasing, a white Audi, was traveling on I-70 and Riverview, followed by a string of police cars just after 3:30 a.m. The chase went through city streets and interstates. At around 4 a.m., MoDOT cameras showed the pursuit around I-270 and Old Halls Ferry. At this time, as many as eight police vehicles were seen chasing the suspects.

It appears the chase ended near Riverview Drive and Scranton in north St. Louis. St. Louis City and County Police responded to the scene, investigating the white Audi SUV.

The investigation is still active.

First Alert 4 is still learning what led to the pursuit and the identity of the suspects.

