Cahokia Heights residents ask county, state law enforcement to patrol ‘unsafe’ streets

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - After a string of murders and shootings, former leaders and residents in a Metro East city are asking for the Illinois State Police and St. Clair County Sheriff deputies to patrol their streets.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department reported several serious crimes in the last few days, which has many residents concerned about safety in the city.

Former Cahokia trustee Jerry Nichols told First Alert 4 that current Cahokia Heights leaders need to request the assistance of Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

“It seems like Cahokia is falling so far behind because we have nobody in this administration that really cares about the citizens in this town,” Nichols said.

In 2019, ISP formed an investigative task force in East St. Louis called the Public Safety Enforcement Group. The investigative group assists East St. Louis police with solving violent crime. Since the addition, homicides and nonfatal shootings have decreased in East St. Louis.

The mayor of Washington Park also told First Alert 4 he has contacted ISP about patrolling in the village of roughly of 3,000 residents. Washington Park currently has four officers, according to the mayor.

“ISP has conducted patrols in Washington Park to assist our law-enforcement partners when possible,” an ISP official told First Alert 4 in an email. “PSEG serves as an investigative component of ISP, not a patrol component. PSEG currently assists with active investigations in Cahokia Heights. The Public Safety Enforcement Groups (PSEG’s) jurisdiction does not include Cahokia Heights or Washington Park and there are no plans to expand PSEG. PSEG is specifically focused on East Saint Louis based on regional metrics, violent crime activity, and preexisting partnerships with the community and the East Saint Louis Police Department. ISP has previously stated that dysfunctional departments should consider dissolving and asking the Saint Clair County Sheriff to cover those areas. Local departments have consistently rejected consolidation. ISP regularly patrols interstates in communities in the Metro East, including Cahokia Heights and Washington Park, and the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation regularly supports major case squad investigations there as well.”

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department continue to provide patrols throughout these communities however our primary obligation remains to provide police services for the un-incorporated areas of the county. Regular patrols are sometimes limited, but it is important to remember that we have investigators from both our drug tactical units and our auto theft prevention task force that frequently assist these areas with handling violent crimes in progress.”

“Pay police officers more--implement the program that’s working in East St. Louis to other areas, and then policy change,” said Illinois Rep. Kevin Schmidt in response to the recent rash of crime in Cahokia Heights. Schmidt added he is co-sponsoring legislation to bring back cash bail.

Cahokia Heights officials haven’t responded to First Alert 4′s request for comment as of Monday night.

