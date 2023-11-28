BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The arrest of an armed convicted felon accused of driving 90 mph down Lake St. Louis Boulevard in an attempt to evade police is being attributed, in part, to a Flock camera.

The cameras, situated across the region along major thoroughfares and neighborhoods, read license plates and alert law enforcement to plates associated with stolen cars and other criminal activity.

On Friday, O’Fallon, Mo., police said a Flock camera located near Interstate 70 and Lake St. Louis Boulevard identified a vehicle with Nevada license plates, reported stolen in an armed robbery near Las Vegas.

Kameron Dunn, 26, is facing counts of first-degree tampering, first-degree child endangerment, third-degree attempted assault, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.

Dunn is accused of fleeing a traffic stop near the Bent Oak Apartments in Lake St. Louis. After fleeing the stop, authorities say Dunn intentionally rammed an O’Fallon Police cruiser. Spike strips were deployed and disabled the car.

As Dunn continued to drive away, dash camera video shows him stop briefly to allow a passenger and a 2-year-old boy to exit the vehicle. Officers were able to get them to safety, according to Sgt. Bryan Harr of the O’Fallon Police Department. Dunn was apprehended following a foot pursuit by police, where a firearm reported stolen from Nevada was recovered.

Following his apprehension, Dunn requested to be taken to Progress West Hospital. While being walked out of the hospital in handcuffs, Sgt. Harr said an officer was opening the door of his squad car when Dunn was able to escape his grasp. He ran into a wooded area still in handcuffs, according to Sgt. Harr.

Officers from several nearby agencies used a K-9 unit to locate him in a trash dumpster area a short distance away, police said.

Without the initial detection, thanks to the Flock camera, police said knowing Dunn’s whereabouts would have been nearly impossible.

“We wouldn’t have known about that suspect’s presence until possibly he committed a crime or victimized someone,” said Sgt. Harr.

Flock alerts are sent to every agency in St. Charles County, allowing dispatchers to send out a photo of the vehicle in question in real-time, he said.

Late Monday, O’Fallon Police confirmed Dunn is a suspect in an armed robbery in Nevada in which the car he was found driving was stolen, along with a firearm. Police said he was also wanted on a felony drug possession warrant in St. Charles County.

“The good guys won this one,” said Sgt. Harr. “It just speaks to the teamwork here in St. Charles County and the excellent police work we all do.”

