Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Big Warm Up Wednesday, Rain Likely Thursday-Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A Chilly Night, But Warmer Air Arrives Wednesday With 50s
  • Widespread Rain on Thursday and Friday
  • Heaviest Rain Thursday Night, 1-2″ of Beneficial Rainfall Possible

Clear and dry, but cold tonight. Our temps will dip to the upper 20s then rebound a little towards daybreak as warmer air moves in and we wake up to near freezing. But the noticeably warmer air will be during the afternoon Wednesday as our temps quickly rise to the mid and upper 50s Wednesday. it will be Sunny and dry, a great day to hang lights.

Rain Likely Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are expected to develop any time from late Thursday morning on into the day. Then the steadier and heavier rain is expected Thursday evening into the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. Friday morning rain may turn lighter during the commute and eventually taper off later in the morning. Many will accumulate 1-2″ of rainfall, with some locally higher amounts. Watch for ponding on the roads Friday AM, plan for a slower commute.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

Nov 28 afternoon forecast
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow
Nov 28 morning seven-day forecast
While We’re Cold Today, a Warm-Up Arrives Tomorrow