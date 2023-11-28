Big Warm Up Wednesday, Rain Likely Thursday-Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Chilly Night, But Warmer Air Arrives Wednesday With 50s

Widespread Rain on Thursday and Friday

Heaviest Rain Thursday Night, 1-2″ of Beneficial Rainfall Possible

Clear and dry, but cold tonight. Our temps will dip to the upper 20s then rebound a little towards daybreak as warmer air moves in and we wake up to near freezing. But the noticeably warmer air will be during the afternoon Wednesday as our temps quickly rise to the mid and upper 50s Wednesday. it will be Sunny and dry, a great day to hang lights.

Rain Likely Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are expected to develop any time from late Thursday morning on into the day. Then the steadier and heavier rain is expected Thursday evening into the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. Friday morning rain may turn lighter during the commute and eventually taper off later in the morning. Many will accumulate 1-2″ of rainfall, with some locally higher amounts. Watch for ponding on the roads Friday AM, plan for a slower commute.

