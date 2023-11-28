2 people shot in North City Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two people were shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said a man was found shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers found a second person shot in the hand.

The man shot multiple times was not conscious but breathing when found. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to contact police.

