1 dead after car fire in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died Monday in a one-vehicle accident turned car fire in North City, according to the St. Louis police.

The accident was at the intersection of Hall Street and Adelaide in north St. Louis before 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, there was one car on fire with a person trapped inside.

Battalion 6 reports: One fatality. @SLMPD is on scene investigating further. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 27, 2023

St. Louis Metropolitan Police have been called to the scene to investigate.

