1 dead after car fire in North City

By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died Monday in a one-vehicle accident turned car fire in North City, according to the St. Louis police.

The accident was at the intersection of Hall Street and Adelaide in north St. Louis before 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, there was one car on fire with a person trapped inside.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police have been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

