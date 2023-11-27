‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Glen Carbon family is still picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire on Friday afternoon but had received needed help from strangers and friends alike.

The fire started in the garage and quickly spread.

“Just had Thanksgiving the day before at our house, and now it’s gone,” said Megan McKinney.

Robert and Megan McKinney just wrapped another holiday and already were stashing Christmas presents in their home for the next one.

The couple and their two kids were all home Friday afternoon when smoke came from the garage.

“She opens the garage door, and I’m like, ‘holy crap,” said Robert.

There was so much smoke inside they couldn’t even see Robert’s truck, which was around 10 feet from the door.

“The tail light was on fire melting; that’s like the only thing I could see on it,” said Megan.

Robert tried to get a fire extinguisher out of the truck to see if he could tame it before it spread.

“Instantly got engulfed. I’m like, ‘I can’t see nothing.’ It was so bad I lost my coordination,” said Robert.

Chaos ensued as Megan gathered the kids and dogs while Robert tried to find his way out.

The family and the dogs got out, but not their adopted cats.

“I tried to go in again to get the cats, which is how I messed up my hands trying to get the animals out,” said Robert.

The cats died in the fire and Robert has burns on his face and second-degree burns on his hands. Their house is completely destroyed.

The McKinney’s were planning on moving right before Christmas and also lost appliances for the new house.

But they’re just thankful they’re alive.

“It just came out of nowhere.”

The McKinney’s lost virtually everything and are still trying to get back on their feet.

But they’re getting a major boost from the community, as they say multiple fundraisers are ongoing, just giving them loads of new stuff.

“We’ve had a really tremendous response, we usually do,” said Toni Geisen, a teacher at Collinsville High School.

Geisen is the co-sponsor for KAHOKstrong, which helps out families in the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, when families need it most.

She said in their fundraiser alone, they’ve raised hundreds of dollars, and they plan on replacing the burned-up Christmas presents for Robert and Megan’s kids, ages three and 10 years old.

“We’ll move as quick as we can to replace what they would like for their children on Christmas,” said Geisen.

The McKinney’s still hope to move into their new home soon and are still processing the outpouring of support.

“It’s one of those like you see it happen all the time and we help out and we donate when we can and then it happens to you and you’re like, now I know why these people are quiet cause we’re still in shock,” said Megan.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.