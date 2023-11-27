‘This is the playoffs for us’: Local Amazon warehouse handles increased demand on Cyber Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Amazon facility in Hazelwood has double the staff and double the volume of items needing to be shipped on Cyber Monday.

It’s the peak shopping day for the online shopping giant this holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 71 million Americans are expected to shop Monday to take advantage of those Cyber Monday deals.

“Every box you see here has a story behind it,” Site Leader Patrick Wilkins explained. “Someone has a need.”

It was oddly calm inside the facility, considering Cyber Monday is the busiest day for Amazon.

“This is our playoffs,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said there will be no package left behind this holiday season.

“We have practiced for nine months to make it safe, have quality, and deliver on customer promise despite having twice the new people and twice the volume,” Wilkins said.

The center accepts and distributes 100,000 packages daily. It distributes for a 200-mile radius. From Black Friday until the Christmas holiday, that doubles to 200,000 packages a day.

Most of the items are electronics, apparel, furniture, and car seats.

“I would tell you it’s a thrill for me,” Wilkins explained. “Things tend to get bigger at peak because people order bigger things for the holidays as gifts.”

Amazon calls the Hazelwood facility the “Middle Mile.” As orders are received from Chicago, packages are loaded onto conveyer belts and organized by zip code and then sent to the customer’s doorstep with the help of those blue vans you see in your neighborhood and 53-foot-long trailers.

“I’m really proud of our team this year because we are lightyears ahead of last year, and the volume is greater this year,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.