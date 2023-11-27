Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

‘This is the playoffs for us’: Local Amazon warehouse handles increased demand on Cyber Monday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Amazon facility in Hazelwood has double the staff and double the volume of items needing to be shipped on Cyber Monday.

It’s the peak shopping day for the online shopping giant this holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 71 million Americans are expected to shop Monday to take advantage of those Cyber Monday deals.

“Every box you see here has a story behind it,” Site Leader Patrick Wilkins explained. “Someone has a need.”

It was oddly calm inside the facility, considering Cyber Monday is the busiest day for Amazon.

“This is our playoffs,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said there will be no package left behind this holiday season.

“We have practiced for nine months to make it safe, have quality, and deliver on customer promise despite having twice the new people and twice the volume,” Wilkins said.

The center accepts and distributes 100,000 packages daily. It distributes for a 200-mile radius. From Black Friday until the Christmas holiday, that doubles to 200,000 packages a day.

Most of the items are electronics, apparel, furniture, and car seats.

“I would tell you it’s a thrill for me,” Wilkins explained. “Things tend to get bigger at peak because people order bigger things for the holidays as gifts.”

Amazon calls the Hazelwood facility the “Middle Mile.” As orders are received from Chicago, packages are loaded onto conveyer belts and organized by zip code and then sent to the customer’s doorstep with the help of those blue vans you see in your neighborhood and 53-foot-long trailers.

“I’m really proud of our team this year because we are lightyears ahead of last year, and the volume is greater this year,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
St Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 24-year-old Matthew C. Senechal with two counts...
Fender bender turns to gunfire Saturday in Tower Grove South
2 men shot, 1 killed in Hazelwood hotel shooting
2 men shot, 1 killed in Hazelwood hotel shooting
Graphic
Police investigating fatal fire in South City
Shooting generic
Person shot, injured after fight turns physical outside Wentzville bar

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
St. Peters man charged in road rage shooting on I-70
Man accused of shooting at Lyft driver
The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden
Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden up for USA Today Readers’ Choice award
St Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 24-year-old Matthew C. Senechal with two counts...
Fender bender turns to gunfire Saturday in Tower Grove South