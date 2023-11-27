String of armed robberies overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating a string of armed robberies this weekend, and some of the crimes may be connected.

Two of the armed robberies happened last night in the Central West End. They were within blocks of each other and about 40 minutes apart.

In each case, a group of four to five suspects approached the victims, pointed a gun and demanded property.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

