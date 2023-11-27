Surprise Squad
String of armed robberies overnight in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating a string of armed robberies this weekend, and some of the crimes may be connected.

Two of the armed robberies happened last night in the Central West End. They were within blocks of each other and about 40 minutes apart.

In each case, a group of four to five suspects approached the victims, pointed a gun and demanded property.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

