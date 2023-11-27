Surprise Squad
St. Peters man charged in road rage shooting on I-70

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man was charged Saturday after investigators said he shot into a woman’s car while driving on I-70 in St. Charles.

Theodore Campbell has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

Investigators said that just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Campbell was driving a white Nissan Frontier on I-70 near Cave Springs. A woman told investigators that Campbell started driving behind her before a road rage incident happened.

Then Campbell rolled down his window, stuck out a gun and fired one round at the woman’s car. Police found the woman at a nearby gas station, where they found a bullet hole in the front passenger wheel of the car the woman was driving.

The victim was able to provide police with a license plate number for the car Campbell was driving. The car belonged to Campbell’s employer, who gave investigators Campbell’s information.

Campbell was taken into custody Saturday night. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only no 10%, according to court documents.

Campbell has entered a plea of not guilty.

