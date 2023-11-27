Surprise Squad
Skies Clear Overnight, Cold & Breezy Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Skies Will Clear Overnight
  • Coldest Temperatures Of The Season So Far on Monday & Tuesday
  • Warming Trend Gets Underway by Wednesday

Overnight: Skies clear & temperatures plummet. Winds will gust to 20 mph at times. Temperatures by morning will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid teens.

What’s next: After a sunny but cold start, temperatures begin a warming trend on Wednesday. Watch for widespread rain chances starting for Thursday & Friday.

