Skies Clear Overnight, Cold & Breezy Monday
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Skies Will Clear Overnight
- Coldest Temperatures Of The Season So Far on Monday & Tuesday
- Warming Trend Gets Underway by Wednesday
Overnight: Skies clear & temperatures plummet. Winds will gust to 20 mph at times. Temperatures by morning will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid teens.
What’s next: After a sunny but cold start, temperatures begin a warming trend on Wednesday. Watch for widespread rain chances starting for Thursday & Friday.
