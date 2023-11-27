Man to spend 18 years in prison for killing of teen in St. Louis City
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for the murder of a teen that happened in St. Louis City in 2020.
Tevin Collins, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement.
Collins shot and killed 15-year-old Ezell Johnson, III on October 22, 2020. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of E. Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. He approached the passenger side of a car and shot Johnson several times, police say.
Collins will get credit for more than three years of time served.
