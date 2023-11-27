Man accused of shooting at Lyft driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of shooting at a Lyft driver in Normandy.

On Aug. 8, a Lyft driver picked up a man and woman for a ride. When the duo started acting suspiciously, the driver pulled into a gas station at Natural Bridge and Hanley in St. Louis County, stopped the drive, and let the passengers out of the car.

When the car drove away, the man fired several shots, according to court documents. Shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

Weeks later, a suspect arrested in Granite City had a gun that matched evidence from the scene in St. Louis County. The Lyft driver reportedly identified the suspect as the shooter.

On Nov. 27, Cailin Houston was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the incident.

