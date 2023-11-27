Holiday weekend marks busiest travel days at Lambert since pre-pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend brings major crowds to Lambert International Airport, with Sunday marking the busiest travel day since before the pandemic.

Weather in St. Louis made for a smooth day of travel for many, despite snow across other parts of the Midwest, including Kansas City and Chicago.

“It’s kind of hectic, very busy but could have been worse. Our flights were on time and that was the beauty of it,” said Eddie Arzola, who returned to St. Louis with his family after spending the holiday in Hawaii.

According to TSA, Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

At Lambert, TSA projected 23,664 people would go through security on Sunday. That doesn’t count the connecting and arriving passengers, making the number of people at St. Louis’ airport much larger.

It was the busiest day since pre-pandemic when Lambert saw nearly 25,000 on the same day in 2019 and 2018.

The busy holiday travel will continue through Monday and officials say to arrive early and check your flight status.

