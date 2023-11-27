Surprise Squad
Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden up for USA Today Readers’ Choice award

The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden is in the running for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice award for favorite botanical garden holiday lights.

USA Today asked a panel of experts to nominate their favorite light displays at botanical gardens. Now, they are asking the public to vote for their favorite to decide a winner. Voting is open until 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 29. The top 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 8.

Click here to cast your vote.

