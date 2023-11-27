Fender bender turns to gunfire Saturday in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Fenton man is facing felony charges after a minor car collision allegedly evolved into shots being fired at a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

St Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 24-year-old Matthew C. Senechal with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the incident, which happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gravois.

Circuit Judge David Mason has ordered Senechal be held without the possibility of bond. A St. Louis Police probable cause statement supporting the charges indicates he is in custody. First alert 4 has requested his booking photo and is awaiting a response.

Describing it as a minor car collision, police stated in the affidavit that Senechal merged in traffic and the vehicle he was driving contacted another vehicle with two people inside. The driver and passenger pulled over and tried to exchange insurance information with Senechal, who allegedly reached into the back of his vehicle and pulled out a firearm.

The victims returned to their vehicle and left the scene, however, police stated Senechal began following them. Senechal then allegedly pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and began firing his weapon. Police stated the driver slammed on his brakes, which resulted in the bullets striking the front of the victims’ vehicle.

Officers observed bullet holes in the front of the vehicle, the affidavit reads. The victims were able to get a license plate number, which police said they tracked to Senechal’s address.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to being the driver and shooter.

