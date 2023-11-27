Episode 256: Anthonino’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Scarato brothers own Anthonino’s Taverna on The Hill.

It combines both their heritages: Greek and Italian, and even after 20 years in business, they’re still the new guys on the block when it comes to this historic neighborhood. But they’ve made their stamp on St. Louis and beyond... in part thanks to Guy Fieri; His episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives still brings people from across the country and the world to their corner restaurant.

The toasted ravioli may be what gets people in the door, but these brothers say there’s a lot more to keep customers coming back.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.