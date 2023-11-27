Coldest Air of the Season So Far

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Chilly Today & Tuesday

Coldest Temperatures of the Season So Far Expected Tuesday Morning

Nice Warming Trend for Wednesday

Soaking Rain Possible Thursday-Friday

Today & Tuesday: Chilly sunshine is in the forecast with highs only in the low 40s. Breezy west winds Monday will result in morning wind chills in the teens, with afternoon wind chills in the 30s.

Overnight lows from the upper teens to lower 20s will make Tuesday morning the coldest of the season so far.

What’s next: If you’re looking for a day to put up holiday decorations, look no further than hump day. Temperatures bounce into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday and Friday. As of now, chances are fairly high. Some soaking rains are possible from Thursday afternoon through at least Friday morning.

