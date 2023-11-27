Cold Again Tuesday, Warm Up With Rain On The Way

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Coldest Temperatures of the Season So Far Expected Tuesday Morning

Nice Warming Trend for Wednesday

Soaking Rain Likely Thursday-Friday

Tonight & Tuesday: Cold air dominates again tonight with lows in the mid to low 20s. Our low of 24 would be colder than Monday’s 27 and the coldest of the season so far. But no where near the record low of 10. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly, a high only reaching to near 40.

What’s next: If you’re looking for a day to put up holiday decorations, look no further than Wednesday. Temperatures bounce into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday and Friday. As of now, chances are fairly high. Some soaking rains are possible from Thursday night through Friday morning. 0.5″ to 1.5″ in St. Louis is expected and there’s a chance for heavier totals south/southeast of the St. Louis metro with lighter totals northwest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.