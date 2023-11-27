Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Candidates brave cold as filing opens for Illinois March primary

Despite having a week to file their file and turn in their petitions, many candidates were there Monday morning.
By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The 2024 Illinois election season is officially underway.

Monday is the first-day candidates can submit their petitions and file to be on next March’s Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Many showed up before 8 a.m. outside the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield to file right away.

“At least it’s not snowing,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

Bost has been filing every two years for nearly three decades ranging from his time in the state House of Representatives to his time in Congress.

“It’s always a fun process. It’s always a cold process too,” he said.

Bost and his expected 12th Congressional District primary opponent, former state Senator and 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, were both in line as doors opened at 8 a.m.

Despite having a week to file their file and turn in their petitions, many candidates were there Monday morning.

“They get in line so that when we open the doors at 8 a.m. they are counted as being in line and they’re eligible then for our ballot placement lottery,” said Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich.

Candidates in line by 8 a.m. Monday are eligible to be listed first on the March primary ballot. The exact order won’t be determined until the ballot placement lottery on Dec. 13.

Being first could make a difference in what’s expected to be a tight race between Bost and Bailey.

“I’m a full committee chairman. The last time that we had a person in Congress south of Springfield that actually had a full committee chair was 42 years ago. It’s vitally important. It’s an advantage for your district,” Bost said.

Bailey said his opponent’s experience is part of the problem.

“The incumbent has been a Congressman for 10 years, has been a state rep for 20 years above that, you tell me what experience gets you when this state has continually declined,” Bailey said.

Whether it’s the Bost-Bailey matchup or one of more than 200 other Congressional, state legislative, or judicial races across Illinois, it all officially began Monday.

One race that candidates couldn’t file for Monday, was president. Illinois’ presidential primary filing dates are in early January.

Independent and minor party candidates also didn’t file Monday. They file in June with higher signature requirements as they look to go directly to the November ballot.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help
‘We’re still in shock’: After Metro East family loses everything in Black Friday fire, community steps up to help

Latest News

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
LIVE UPDATES: Tribute service to be held in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter
Wife of Hazelwood hotel manger feels ‘empty’ after husband was killed
Wife of Hazelwood hotel manager feels ‘empty’ after husband was killed
Holiday shopping tips with credit cards
Tips for keeping your finances on track during holiday spending
Illinois woman accused of threatening to shoot, sexually abuse children
Former North County cop facing more accusations
More allegations emerge about former North County officer charged with assaulting arrestees