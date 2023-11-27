Surprise Squad
2 men shot, 1 killed in Hazelwood hotel shooting

2 men have been charged and a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are charged and a juvenile is in custody after a man was shot dead and another injured by gunfire Saturday night in a Hazelwood hotel.

Hazelwood Police said in a news release officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the InTown Suites located at 9067 Dunn Road. At the scene, a 52-year-old man was found on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second victim was found in a car in the 8200 block of North Lindbergh, according to the release. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to an area hospital. His age and current condition were not released.

On Sunday, a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge issued warrants against Jaylin McElroy, 20, and Marshaun Brinkley, 18, both of St. Louis, on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A juvenile suspect is also in custody at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

McElroy’s bond has been set at $750,000 and Brinkley’s at $1 million. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, ext #1.

