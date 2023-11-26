Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special
MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
While the most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for...
While most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for customers hitting the town

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville
Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville