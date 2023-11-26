Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Shoppers came out in droves Saturday to support local businesses for “Small Business Saturday.”

This time of year, Belleville’s Main Street is often filled with holiday cheer, including the annual Santa Parade, held Friday and the ongoing Christkindlmarket.

Started more than a decade ago as part of an American Express advertising campaign, Small Business Saturday has brought shoppers to local businesses on a weekend that is normally focused on big box chains.

Christine Blanquart opened Blanquart’s Vintage Market a few years ago in the old Keil’s building on Main Street. The shop sells vintage items, holiday decorations and antiques.

“We’re surrounded by a lot of small businesses that have been down here a really long time,” Blanquart said. “All the businesses and the restaurants, we get together, and have this shared community.”

Blanquart says that this is one of the busiest shopping days of the year for them, so much so that they’ve began hosting a vendor fair in part of the store. Shoppers says the quality of shopping local and the unique aesthetic of doing it on Main Street can’t be understated.

“It’s kind of like a Hallmark movie,” shopper Heather McKinney said. “All the stores, in and out, great deals, great sales, ready for the holiday season.”

