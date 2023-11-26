Rain/Mix Clears by Mid-Morning, Cold Later

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Chance of Rain for St. Louis this Morning, Some Snow to the North

Cooler, Low 40s For Highs Today & Monday

Warming Trend Gets Underway by Wednesday

This morning: North of the metro, some snow with minimal accumulations is possible. For most of the area, morning precipitation will just fall as rain. Temperatures and roads are expected to remain above freezing, minimizing travel disruptions. It’s worth noting, however, that if you’re traveling to or from northwest Missouri, where more snowfall is forecasted, driving conditions may be slower. Watch for flakes or light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces between midnight and 9 am.

Sunday afternoon: Temperatures rise to the low 40s. Winds will also increase with gusts in excess of 25mph at times.

What’s next: We stay mostly dry this week, with temperatures eventually pushing into the 50s. Watch for widespread rain chances starting late Thursday into Friday.

