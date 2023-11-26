Surprise Squad
Rain/Mix Clears by Mid-Morning, Cold Later

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Chance of Rain for St. Louis this Morning, Some Snow to the North
  • Cooler, Low 40s For Highs Today & Monday
  • Warming Trend Gets Underway by Wednesday

This morning: North of the metro, some snow with minimal accumulations is possible. For most of the area, morning precipitation will just fall as rain. Temperatures and roads are expected to remain above freezing, minimizing travel disruptions. It’s worth noting, however, that if you’re traveling to or from northwest Missouri, where more snowfall is forecasted, driving conditions may be slower. Watch for flakes or light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces between midnight and 9 am.

Sunday afternoon: Temperatures rise to the low 40s. Winds will also increase with gusts in excess of 25mph at times.

What’s next: We stay mostly dry this week, with temperatures eventually pushing into the 50s. Watch for widespread rain chances starting late Thursday into Friday.

