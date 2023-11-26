Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Parks Department is doing its part to support small businesses.
The county hosted a pop-up shop for Small Business Saturday.
Vendors set up booths at the North County Rec Plex to sell everything from clothing and jewelry to coffee and candles.
Officials say the pop-up shop is a great way to promote small business owners during the busy holiday season.
