Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Parks Department is doing its part to support small businesses.

The county hosted a pop-up shop for Small Business Saturday.

Vendors set up booths at the North County Rec Plex to sell everything from clothing and jewelry to coffee and candles.

Officials say the pop-up shop is a great way to promote small business owners during the busy holiday season.

