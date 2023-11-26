Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses

The St. Louis County Parks Department is doing its part to support small businesses.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Parks Department is doing its part to support small businesses.

The county hosted a pop-up shop for Small Business Saturday.

Vendors set up booths at the North County Rec Plex to sell everything from clothing and jewelry to coffee and candles.

Officials say the pop-up shop is a great way to promote small business owners during the busy holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country
Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
While the most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for...
While most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for customers hitting the town

Latest News

Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville
Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville
Maplewood mulling new position that provides legal counsel for some misdemeanor traffic offenses
‘Maplewood is a trailblazer’: City mulling new position that provides legal counsel for some misdemeanor traffic offenses
Fire destroys home in Washington Park
Fire destroys home in Washington Park
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody