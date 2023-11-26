Police investigating fatal fire in South City
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to a fatal fire early Saturday.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at the 7900 block of Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and then requested SLMPD after finding a body of a man.
The Bomb & Arson unit is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
