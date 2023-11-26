Person shot, injured after fight turns physical outside Wentzville bar

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot and injured early Sunday following a fight on West Allen Street in Wentzville.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Allen Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found several people in the area and one person suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The person who was shot was given medical attention and taken to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition, and police said several subjects were taken into custody, along with a gun.

Police said a fight that started as a verbal argument led to a physical altercation, and four to five shots were fired.

Police told First Alert 4 that all suspects had left a nearby bar before the fight broke out. Police said they’re shifting through 12 interviews from suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wentzville Police Department at (626)-327-5105.

