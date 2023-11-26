Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Person shot, injured after fight turns physical outside Wentzville bar

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot and injured early Sunday following a fight on West Allen Street in Wentzville.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Allen Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found several people in the area and one person suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The person who was shot was given medical attention and taken to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition, and police said several subjects were taken into custody, along with a gun.

Police said a fight that started as a verbal argument led to a physical altercation, and four to five shots were fired.

Police told First Alert 4 that all suspects had left a nearby bar before the fight broke out. Police said they’re shifting through 12 interviews from suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wentzville Police Department at (626)-327-5105.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lemmons
St. Louis man facing multiple charges in string of south city garage burglaries
Pastor Kenny Batson stands near a sign displaying the worship service times of Grace Fellowship...
The Missouri governor is granting pardons at a pace not seen since the World War II era
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kameron Dunn
Police ID suspect, now charged, who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital
Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday
Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday

Latest News

Kameron Dunn
Police ID suspect, now charged, who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital
Shooting generic
56-year-old man shot in head in North City
Graphic
Police investigating fatal fire in South City
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses