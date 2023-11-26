Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An approximately 65-year-old man was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Claton just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a man shot in the head. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

