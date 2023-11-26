Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

56-year-old man shot in head in North City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the head Saturday evening in North St. Louis.

The incident occurred around 3:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of Claxton. Police found a 56-year-old man in the walkway of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was later transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical unstable condition. The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lemmons
St. Louis man facing multiple charges in string of south city garage burglaries
Pastor Kenny Batson stands near a sign displaying the worship service times of Grace Fellowship...
The Missouri governor is granting pardons at a pace not seen since the World War II era
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday
Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Graphic
Police investigating fatal fire in South City
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Pop-up shop hosted in North County to help small businesses
Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville
Small Business Saturday draws crowd in Belleville
Maplewood mulling new position that provides legal counsel for some misdemeanor traffic offenses
‘Maplewood is a trailblazer’: City mulling new position that provides legal counsel for some misdemeanor traffic offenses