56-year-old man shot in head in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the head Saturday evening in North St. Louis.

The incident occurred around 3:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of Claxton. Police found a 56-year-old man in the walkway of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was later transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical unstable condition. The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

