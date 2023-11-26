Surprise Squad
18 rescued following fire at Webster Groves senior community

(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters said 18 people were rescued early Sunday as a precaution and due to smoke after a fire erupted in a unit at a senior living community in Webster Groves.

Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said an alarm was struck around 5 a.m. for a fire at Laclede Groves Lutheran Senior Services, located in the 700 block of Laclede Station Road. The fire was contained to a single residential unit and the cause is currently under investigation.

One resident was transported to a hospital. Ellis said he did not know the extent of their injuries or their status.

Although the fire was contained to one apartment, Ellis said because the community is a senior population and smoke was a concern, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm and 18 residents were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters led some residents out of the stairwells. Others had to be rescued from balconies on the fourth floor of the five-story building by using an aerial lift.

Ten departments from nearby communities assisted with the evacuation efforts. Those include Kirkwood, Affton, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Maplewood, Brentwood, Clayton, Richmond Heights, Glendale, and Mehlville.

Ellis said the evacuation efforts went smoothly and showed a great team effort by the multiple agencies involved. He attributed the successful effort to interagency training sessions.

