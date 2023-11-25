St. Louis man facing multiple charges in string of south city garage burglaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who St. Louis police say burglarized a garage in December 2022, and has a criminal case pending, was charged with multiple felonies this week in a sting of very similar crimes on city’s south side.

Court records show 44-year-old James Larry Lemmons, of St. Louis, was charged Thursday with first and second-degree burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, two counts of felony stealing, four counts of first-degree property damage and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Circuit Judge David Mason ordered Lemmons be held without the possibility of bond on the recent charges.

The charges follow Lemmon’s arrest Tuesday after he tried to flee police, first in a vehicle then on foot, a probable cause statement filed in that case shows.

First Alert 4 has requested his booking photo and is awaiting a response.

When Lemmons allegedly fled police Tuesday, he had a pending failure-to-appear warrant on burglary-related charges pending from last year, which include second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and stealing.

Court records show in that case that while prosecutors objected, he was granted a personal recognizance bond by Associate Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly.

In the recent burglary cases, Lemmons is accused in five separate crimes which happened between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16 in three neighborhoods near each other in south city – two in Boulevard Heights, two in Southampton and one in Princeton Heights.

A probable case affidavit filed by St. Louis Police in the case shows in almost each incident, Lemmons damaged the garage door to gain access to steal items located inside.

Three of the thefts which police accuse Lemmons of happened in the early hours of Oct. 30, all less then two miles apart from each other.

In the first incident, the victim told police he heard a loud muffler around 3:29 a.m. in the alley behind his residence in the 3800 block of Blow Street. After receiving a notification from his garage, he went outside to find the garage door damaged.

Just minutes later, at 3:38 a.m. second victim would tell police he found substantial damage to his garage door in the 4700 block of Rosa Avenue. His surveillance camera also captured a silver vehicle behind the garage at the time the damage occurred.

In the third incident, which the victim told police happened between 3-6 a.m., officers again found the garage door heavily damaged in the 5700 block of Winona Avenue. The victim reported multiple items were stolen from inside including a credit card.

The victim told officers she got an alert from the card provider it was used between 4:26 a.m. and 4:31 a.m. at a convenience store in the 6900 block of Gravois. Police were able to collect surveillance footage form the store which showed a silver vehicle with damage to the front fender enter the parking lot.

Police linked Lemmons to another early morning garage burglary on Nov. 6 in the 3600 block of Koeln Avenue. There, he is accused of again causing substantial damage to the door.

In an incident on Nov. 16, the victim told police he mistakenly left his garage door open. Surveillance video shows at around 4:24 a.m. Lemmons exits a van and make several trips into the garage while removing property, according to the probable cause affidavit.

As police were investigating, an officer remembered Lemmons from his arrest last year for garage burglary.

After comparing his booking photo from the resisting arrest charge to video footage from the convenience store where his accused of using the stolen credit card, police sought a warrant for his arrest in the recent garage burglaries.

