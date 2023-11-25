Rain/Snow Mix Moves In Overnight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Chance of Rain and snow late Saturday night - Sunday morning

Cooler, Low 40s For Highs Sunday & Monday

Warming Trend Gets Underway by Wednesday

First Alert on what could be the first flakes of the season...We’re watching for our first snowflakes of the season overnight! From the STL Metro area south, this should fall as mainly rain. North of the metro, snow is expected to mix in with the rain. Regardless, temperatures and roads are expected to remain above freezing, minimizing travel disruptions. It’s worth noting, however, that if you’re traveling to or from northwest Missouri, where more snowfall is forecasted, driving conditions may be slower. Watch for flakes or light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces between midnight and 9 am.

Sunday afternoon: If there are any snowfall accumulations, it will melt by the afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 40s.

What’s next: We stay mostly dry this upcoming week with temperatures eventually pushing into the 50s. Watch for widespread rain chances next Friday.

