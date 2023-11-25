Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black Friday shoppers in St. Louis were met with pro-Palestinian protests at several locations.

Demonstrators marched outside retailers in Brentwood to the St. Louis Galleria. Protestors were also at West County Center.

Some shoppers cheered the protesters, which others said it was unwanted, as traffic and pedestrians were blocked on the busy shopping day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country
Murder charge filed against St. Louis woman who police said lied during investigation

Latest News

Generic police lights
O’Fallon police are searching for a suspect who fled a hospital while in custody
Paddy O’s showcases exclusive memorabilia from MLB legend Lou Brock
Black Friday shoppers pack Saint Louis Galleria mall
Black Friday shoppers pack Saint Louis Galleria mall
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash