Pro Palestine demonstrations at area malls on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black Friday shoppers in St. Louis were met with pro-Palestinian protests at several locations.

Demonstrators marched outside retailers in Brentwood to the St. Louis Galleria. Protestors were also at West County Center.

Some shoppers cheered the protesters, which others said it was unwanted, as traffic and pedestrians were blocked on the busy shopping day.

