O’Fallon police are searching for a suspect who fled a hospital while in custody

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said officers spotted a car this afternoon which was reported stolen form Nevada. After a pursuit, the suspect crashed into a police cruiser.

He was taken to Progress West for treatment, where he escaped custody.

First Alert 4 will provide updates on this story as they become available.

