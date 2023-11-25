O’Fallon police are searching for a suspect who fled a hospital while in custody
Published: Nov. 24, 2023
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said officers spotted a car this afternoon which was reported stolen form Nevada. After a pursuit, the suspect crashed into a police cruiser.
He was taken to Progress West for treatment, where he escaped custody.
