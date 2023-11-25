Events to visit for Small Business Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Whether shopping for presents for others or for a treat for yourself, the St. Louis area has plenty to offer when it comes to shopping local this Small Business Saturday.

November is Native American Heritage Month, and you can support Indigenous business owners at the Cahokia Mounds Native American Holiday Market.

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill.

In downtown Maplewood, businesses are holding specials throughout the day - such as being able to get Christmas cookies for your dog at Airedale Antics.

When: all-day

Where: Downtown Maplewood

The Armory STL is hosting Hometown Sounds, featuring local performing artists and 50+ vendors.

When: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. - 21+ after 6 p.m.

Where: 3660 Market Street St. Louis, MO 63110

London Tea Room is hosting a Christmas Market where you can see local shops while having a cuppa.

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 1900 Locust Street St. Louis, MO, 63103

Santa will be visiting Eckert’s in Belleville for a breakfast event where kids can get photos with Santa, have their faces painted and decorate sugar cookies.

When: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Eckert’s Belleville Farm 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Ill

In North County, small businesses will be partaking in the Small Business Pop-Up Shop with goods such as homemade jewelry, candles and tea.

When: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: North County Recreation Complex 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136

The Green Gift Bazaar will feature upcycled eco-friendly gifts and Fair Trade items for sale.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Post Commons 300 Alby St. and Jacoby Arts Center 627 E. Broadway in Alton, Ill

See over 400 crafters at the Belleville Fall Craft Show and shop for everything from furniture to gourmet foods.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds and Expo Center 200 South Belt East Belleville, IL 62220

Ritz Park will have free hot cocoa and S’mores to enjoy while shopping before having a light show and tree lighting.

When: 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Ritz Park 3147 South Grand Blvd. St. Louis

