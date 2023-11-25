Surprise Squad
Cold Today! Some See Rain/Snow Mix Sunday AM

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler 40s Through The Weekend
  • Dry Again Saturday
  • Chance of Rain and snow late Saturday night - Sunday morning

Saturday will be cold to start with temperatures in the mid-40s by the afternoon. Expect increasing cloud cover.

First Alert on what could be the first flakes of the season...We’re watching for our first snow of the season on Sunday morning! Temperatures and roads are expected to remain above freezing, minimizing travel disruptions. It’s worth noting, however, that if you’re traveling to or from northwest Missouri, where more snowfall is forecasted, driving conditions may be slower. Watch for flakes or light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces between midnight and 9 am.

Sunday afternoon: If there are any snowfall accumulations, it will melt by the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 40s.

What’s next: We stay mostly dry this upcoming week with temperatures eventually pushing into the 50s. Watch for widespread rain chances next Friday.

