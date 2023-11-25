Black Friday shoppers pack Saint Louis Galleria mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of people flocked to the Saint Louis Galleria to shop on Black Friday.

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition, the mall’s general manager says is a good sign for the holiday and the 1.2 million square foot shopping center.

“We typically have seen traffic at pretty much three times a normal Saturday on Black Friday, says Tami Ivy of the Saint Louis Galleria. “It’s always the nostalgia of the holiday weekend with all the families that come out together. The couples who are here shopping. It’s an exciting place to be.”

“I shopped in Bath and Body Works, I shopped in Akira, I went in Dillard’s, I went in Macy’s,” says shopper, Darrelyn Witherspoon.

Pandora was among the busiest stores with customers waiting in line outside the store.

“We expected like 9 hour waits, says store manager, Scottie Lewis. The store is small. If we didn’t section off, it was going to be tight and it’s already tight enough.”

“A sale is a sale. We don’t have to do anything. These people come and we do our best to help him,” says Pandora employee, Daniel Crossland.

First Alert 4 spotted extra security and police officers patrolling the interior and exterior of the mall on Friday.

“I’m very proud to be in St. Louis and to be able to shop in my city and feeling comfortable and nothing dangerous is happening to disrupt it,” Witherspoon says.

Santa Claus was also there to take pictures with kids and families. Walk-ups are welcomed and reservations can be made here.

